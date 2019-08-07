Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in Central Islip

CENTRAL ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are investigating the murder of a teenager on Long Island early Wednesday morning.
Police say four teens were hanging out in a wooded area of Central Islip when they were approached by two men.
The four teens ran. A 15-year-old boy was later found shot to death behind a Hindu temple on East Suffolk Avenue.
Police have not released his identity. They say the shooting may be gang related.
So far there have been no arrests.
