Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in Central Islip

CENTRAL ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are investigating the murder of a teenager on Long Island early Wednesday morning.Police say four teens were hanging out in a wooded area of Central Islip when they were approached by two men.The four teens ran. A 15-year-old boy was later found shot to death behind a Hindu temple on East Suffolk Avenue.Police have not released his identity. They say the shooting may be gang related.So far there have been no arrests.