Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in Central Islip

By Eyewitness News
CENTRAL ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are investigating the murder of a teenager on Long Island early Wednesday morning.

Police say four teens were hanging out in a wooded area of Central Islip when they were approached by two men.

The four teens ran. A 15-year-old boy was later found shot to death behind a Hindu temple on East Suffolk Avenue.

Police have not released his identity. They say the shooting may be gang related.

So far there have been no arrests.

