Police-involved crash, shooting shuts down NYC highway for hours

Carjacking leads to West Side Highway crash, shooting

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The northbound lanes of the West Side Highway have reopened, six hours after a carjacking led to a crash and police-involved shooting near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum at 46th Street.

It started when police got a report of a Toyota Camry carjacked from a woman at West 31st and Broadway before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Soon after, police spotted the stolen vehicle on the northbound West Side highway and pulled it over.

WATCH: NewsCopter 7 over the NYPD investigation on the West Side Highway
NewsCopter 7 was over Thursday morning's shutdown of the West Side Highway following a police-involved crash and shooting.



As a sergeant got out of his police cruiser, the driver suddenly backed the Camry into the NYPD vehicle.

The sergeant fired one or two rounds at the Camry. No one was struck.

Police took the 44-year-old driver into custody.

He was taken to Lenox Hill Healthplex in Greenwich Village to be checked out, where it was confirmed he was not struck.

He has a prior criminal record. Charges against him are pending.

WATCH: Raw video of the West Side Highway crime scene
Raw Video: An unmarked police cruiser collided with another vehicle in the northbound lanes, near the Intrepid, just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.


The two officers who made the traffic stop were taken to Bellevue Hospital for tinnitus, ringing in the ears.

The West Side Highway was closed in both directions for hours as the police investigation continued.

The southbound lanes reopened by 6 a.m., and the northbound side was back open by 8 a.m.

ALSO READ: Rutgers professor dies of COVID-19 in India
Dr. Rajenda Kapila, an infectious disease specialist and professor at Rutgers University who practiced medicine for 50 years in New Jersey, has died of COVID-19 in India.



