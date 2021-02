Car stop leads to Bronx police-involved shooting; 1 officer injured, police say

ADVISORY: Avoid the area of East 167 Street & Walton Avenue in the Bronx due to an ongoing police investigation. Expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/obutq9XWx3 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 16, 2021

EMBED >More News Videos CeFaan Kim says an investigation is underway following a police-involved shooting Monday night in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

EMBED >More News Videos A man has been arrested and charged Sunday in connection to a string of subway attacks that left two people dead.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an officer was injured during a police-involved shooting in the Bronx Tuesday night.According to police, the incident started as a car stop around 6:30 p.m. at East 167th Street and Walton Avenue.They say rounds were fired by police but no one was struck.It's unknown how many shots were fired.Officials say one officer suffered an injury to the hand due to glass.That officer was taken to a nearby hospital.According to authorities, a car fled from the scene.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.TOP STORY: Subway stabbing suspect had knife on him when he was arrested ----------