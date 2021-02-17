Car stop leads to Bronx police-involved shooting; 1 officer injured, police say

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an officer was injured during a police-involved shooting in the Bronx Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident started as a car stop around 6:30 p.m. at East 167th Street and Walton Avenue.


They say rounds were fired by police but no one was struck.

It's unknown how many shots were fired.

Officials say one officer suffered an injury to the hand due to glass.

That officer was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to authorities, a car fled from the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

