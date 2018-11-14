Investigators say witnesses reported that a police officer repeatedly ordered a man to drop his gun before he was fatally shot outside a suburban Chicago bar where he worked as a security guard.Illinois State Police released a statement about the early Sunday shooting that killed 26-year-old Jemel Roberson. The statement doesn't address reports from witnesses who say the officer fired despite people shouting that Roberson was a security guard.Roberson was shot outside Manny's Blue Room in Robbins by an officer responding to a report of shots fired at the bar. An attorney for Roberson's mother says Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect and wearing a hat emblazoned with the word "security" when he was shot.An official in a neighboring community has asked prosecutors to investigate, saying he's concerned race played a role in the shooting. Roberson was black, while the officer is white.According to preliminary findings, Roberson was shot after he did not respond to calls to drop his weapon by the Midlothian officer. According to witnesses, the report states, Roberson was trying to detain the suspected shooter at the time.The report claims Roberson was wearing plain black clothing with no markings identifying him as a security guard. However, the Roberson family attorney, he said other witnesses have said opposite.A vigil was held overnight in Robbins, where Roberson was shot and killed. He was remembered a young father, church organist and a man who aspired to one day join the police force.His supporters are calling for the state's attorney to take over this investigation."We can't continue to live like this as citizens of any kind," said Pastor Anthony Williams, of First Congregational Church in Berwyn. "People need to understand that violence of any kind, whether it's by police or whether it's by citizens, unnecessary violence is a threat to our existence."Meanwhile, in Robbins, residents there are angry after five of the six village trustees did not show up, cancelling the village board meeting and leaving neighbors with unanswered questions and concerns.Those who support Roberson are now calling for the Midlothian officer who shot him to resign and say their next phase in their fight for justice and transparency, a Midlothian village boycott.The full Illinois State Police statement released Tuesday night said,----------