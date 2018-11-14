MIDLOTHIAN, Illinois --Investigators say witnesses reported that a police officer repeatedly ordered a man to drop his gun before he was fatally shot outside a suburban Chicago bar where he worked as a security guard.
Illinois State Police released a statement about the early Sunday shooting that killed 26-year-old Jemel Roberson. The statement doesn't address reports from witnesses who say the officer fired despite people shouting that Roberson was a security guard.
Roberson was shot outside Manny's Blue Room in Robbins by an officer responding to a report of shots fired at the bar. An attorney for Roberson's mother says Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect and wearing a hat emblazoned with the word "security" when he was shot.
An official in a neighboring community has asked prosecutors to investigate, saying he's concerned race played a role in the shooting. Roberson was black, while the officer is white.
According to preliminary findings, Roberson was shot after he did not respond to calls to drop his weapon by the Midlothian officer. According to witnesses, the report states, Roberson was trying to detain the suspected shooter at the time.
The report claims Roberson was wearing plain black clothing with no markings identifying him as a security guard. However, the Roberson family attorney, he said other witnesses have said opposite.
A vigil was held overnight in Robbins, where Roberson was shot and killed. He was remembered a young father, church organist and a man who aspired to one day join the police force.
His supporters are calling for the state's attorney to take over this investigation.
"We can't continue to live like this as citizens of any kind," said Pastor Anthony Williams, of First Congregational Church in Berwyn. "People need to understand that violence of any kind, whether it's by police or whether it's by citizens, unnecessary violence is a threat to our existence."
Meanwhile, in Robbins, residents there are angry after five of the six village trustees did not show up, cancelling the village board meeting and leaving neighbors with unanswered questions and concerns.
Those who support Roberson are now calling for the Midlothian officer who shot him to resign and say their next phase in their fight for justice and transparency, a Midlothian village boycott.
The full Illinois State Police statement released Tuesday night said, "Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are investigating a shooting, which occurred in Robbins, Illinois, on November 11, 2018, at approximately 4:02 a.m., involving a Midlothian Police Department Officer. The shooting occurred at 2911 S. Claire Boulevard in Robbins, Illinois, at Manny's Blue Room Lounge.
A preliminary investigation has revealed an armed suspect entered the lounge and opened fire striking multiple people inside the establishment. Officers from the Robbins and Midlothian Police Departments, along with other suburban police officers, responded to the call of shots fired and fight in progress. Preliminary reports indicate officers arrived on scene as the incident was ongoing.
Upon his arrival, a Midlothian Police Officer encountered a subject in plain black clothing with no markings readily identifying him as a Security Guard, armed with a gun in the west parking lot. According to witness statements, the Midlothian Officer gave the armed subject multiple verbal commands to drop the gun and get on the ground before ultimately discharging his weapon and striking the subject. The investigation revealed the armed subject was Jemel Roberson, age 26, of Chicago, who was working as a Security Guard at the lounge and according to witness statements; was attempting to subdue a subject suspected to be involved in the initial shooting. Reports indicate officers readily provided medical assistance to multiple gunshot victims, including Roberson. Roberson was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The ISP Public Integrity Task Force was requested by the Midlothian Police Department to conduct an independent investigation into the involved officer's use of force. The Cook County Sheriff's Police Department is investigating the initial shooting that took place.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at (847) 294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous. Witnesses, or anyone with knowledge of the incident can also call the Cook County Sheriff's Police Department at (847) 635-1188. The PITF case is an open and ongoing investigation and no additional information is being released at this time."
