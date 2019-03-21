Crime & Safety

Police: Long Island man in custody after stabbing parents, killing mother

SYOSSET, Long Island (WABC) -- A man is in custody on Long Island after police say he stabbed his parents inside their home Wednesday night, killing his mother.

The 29-year-old suspect apparently got into an argument with the parents inside the Syosset Circle home after he was fired from his job earlier in the day.

Authorities say he stabbed both his 66-year-old mother and his 69-year-old father.

His mother was stabbed in the upper torso and neck and died at the hospital, while his father was stabbed in the chest and is hospitalized in stable condition.

The son is in custody, and charges are pending.

