Police looking for 3 men involved in a shootout in the Bronx

OLINVILLE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for three men involved in a shootout in the Bronx.
It happened August 1 not far from the Woodlawn Cemetery at White Plains Road and East 219th Street in the Olinville section.
The NYPD released surveillance video of the incident.
One of the men can be seen firing shots with a handgun. Police say the firefight was linked to an assault.
No one was injured during the incident.
The NYPD released the following descriptions of the suspects.
1: Male, black, wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt, and a blue bandana around his neck.
2: Male, black, wearing blue pants, a white t-shirt, and blue du-rag.
3: Male, black, wearing black pants, a black t-shirt and black du-rag.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
