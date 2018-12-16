Police on Long Island arrested a Lyft driver who they say sexually abused a passenger in Central Islip on Sunday morning.Hussein Saleh, 36, picked up two women passengers in Patchogue. Officials report that during the drive, Saleh sexually abused the woman sitting in the front seat.One of the women then called 911 from the vehicle, and police responded around 3 a.m.Saleh was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual abuse. He will appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Monday.----------