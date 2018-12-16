Police: Lyft driver sexually abused passenger during ride on Long Island

Eyewitness News
CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) --
Police on Long Island arrested a Lyft driver who they say sexually abused a passenger in Central Islip on Sunday morning.

Hussein Saleh, 36, picked up two women passengers in Patchogue. Officials report that during the drive, Saleh sexually abused the woman sitting in the front seat.

One of the women then called 911 from the vehicle, and police responded around 3 a.m.

Saleh was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual abuse. He will appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Monday.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lyftdriversex assaultarrestCentral IslipSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
Man charged with trying to abduct 11-year-old in Queens
Wilson Ramos, Mets reportedly agree to two-year contract
2 arrested in death of 17-year-old fatally struck by ambulette
Beware of this Netflix scam email
2 women released from custody after baby found dead in NYC hotel
Police visit SNL star Pete Davidson after Instagram post
Woman walking home pushed to the ground and raped in Queens
Show More
Search on for 2 men stealing packages from Long Island homes
AccuWeather: Rain for most, but wintry for some
Trump pushes for new health law after Obamacare ruling
10 arrested at Hoboken's SantaCon pub crawl
Retired police dog dumped at animal shelter
More News