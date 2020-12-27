Police: Man arrested after body found burning in backyard on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9073957" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was a Christmas morning heartbreak for a Long Island church community after the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Levittown went up in flames.

SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) -- A man has been arrested after police say he murdered another man and then set the victim's body on fire in the backyard of a home on Long Island.Suffolk County police responded to the home on Mastic Boulevard West in Shirley. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a body burning on the property.Police arrested Peter Pendzinski, who they say is a resident of the home, and he has been charged with murder.Pendzinski was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.The fire was later extinguished,An autopsy will be conducted by the Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death and identity of the victim.Pendzinski is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.----------