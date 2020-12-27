Police: Man arrested after body found burning in backyard on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) -- A man has been arrested after police say he murdered another man and then set the victim's body on fire in the backyard of a home on Long Island.

Suffolk County police responded to the home on Mastic Boulevard West in Shirley. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a body burning on the property.

Police arrested Peter Pendzinski, who they say is a resident of the home, and he has been charged with murder.

Pendzinski was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was later extinguished,

An autopsy will be conducted by the Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death and identity of the victim.

Pendzinski is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

