Police: Man arrested after body found burning in backyard on Long Island

Suffolk County police responded to the home on Mastic Boulevard West in Shirley. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a body burning on the property.
Police arrested Peter Pendzinski, who they say is a resident of the home, and he has been charged with murder.
Pendzinski was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire was later extinguished,
An autopsy will be conducted by the Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death and identity of the victim.
Pendzinski is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.
