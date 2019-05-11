Police: Man wanted for cutting woman's throat, sexually assaulting her in Hempstead

Police are looking for the man involved in a brutal sexual assault on Long Island Friday.

Police said a 28-year-old woman was talking to a man on Jackson Avenue and Terrace Avenue in Hempstead around 4:30 a.m. when he pulled out a box cutter.

Police said a 28-year-old woman was talking to a man on Jackson Avenue and Terrace Avenue in Hempstead around 4:30 a.m. when he pulled out a box cutter.

The attacker then cut the victim's throat, pulled her into an alley, and sexually assaulted her. He fled on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she is recovering.

Police described the suspect as a black man who's approximately 6-foot-1 tall with a slim build. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

