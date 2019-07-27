Man accused of following woman, forcing himself into her Manhattan apartment

Police said the man followed the 21-year-old into her building near Avenue A and East 12th Street in the East Village around 1:45 a.m. and continued to follow her into her apartment.
The attacker forcefully pushed his way into her apartment and threw her to the ground.
Police said the man noticed her roommate was home and ran away.
The victim wasn't seriously injured, and the man did not take any property.
He was last seen near 11th Street and First Avenue.
🚨WANTED🚨for a Burglary in vicinity of Avenue A and East 12. #EastVillage #Manhattan on 7/29/19 @ 1:45 AM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen Him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall #NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/gDup8KekCX— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 27, 2019
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
