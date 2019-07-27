Man accused of following woman, forcing himself into her Manhattan apartment

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the attacker who followed a woman home and pushed his way into her Manhattan apartment Friday.

Police said the man followed the 21-year-old into her building near Avenue A and East 12th Street in the East Village around 1:45 a.m. and continued to follow her into her apartment.

The attacker forcefully pushed his way into her apartment and threw her to the ground.

Police said the man noticed her roommate was home and ran away.

The victim wasn't seriously injured, and the man did not take any property.

He was last seen near 11th Street and First Avenue.



Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

