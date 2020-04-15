20-year-old man found dead, shot in the head in Staten Island: Police

PARK HILL, Staten Island (WABC) -- A 20-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Staten Island on Tuesday, according to police.

Officials say authorities responded to a 911 call for a man shot on Park Hill Avenue in Park Hill, Staten Island, just before 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is not yet known.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
park hillstaten islandnew york citycrimemurderdeadly shootingfatal shootinggun violencedead body
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pediatric patient who beat COVID-19 gets joyous sendoff in NYC
NYC death count revised by nearly 4,000, bringing city's toll over 11,000
Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic
Schools mourn loss of 2 Bronx teachers who died of COVID-19
MTA offers massive increase in family death benefits
Deaths flat at a 'devastating level of pain,' Cuomo says
AccuWeather: Damp morning makes way for cool afternoon
Show More
Surprise! Man waiting for stimulus check gets $8.2M
Connecticut cases near 14,000; state won't reopen till May 20
Suffolk County nursing home remains coronavirus-free
NJ reaches highest single-day death total at 365
Trump, governors at odds over who can reopen the country
More TOP STORIES News