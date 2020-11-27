Man posing as NYPD officer demands MTA bus take him to Brooklyn, police say

By Eyewitness News
TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A former civilian employee of the NYPD accused of posing as a police officer while demanding that an MTA bus take him to Brooklyn was arrested Thursday in Manhattan.

Police say 61-year-old Joseph McGreevy boarded a bus near York Street and 6th Avenue in Tribeca just before 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, pulled out a fake NYPD badge, and told the bus driver to take him to Brooklyn.

MTA sources tell us the X28 bus, which was heading north, was in-service, but completely empty at the time of the incident.

Police said the bus driver became suspicious and flagged down actual officers who arrested McGreevy.

McGreevy is charged with impersonating an officer and obstruction.

MORE NEWS: "COVID tested" flights to take off from JFK, Newark airports next month
EMBED More News Videos

Italian authorities will soon approve an experiment with "COVID tested" flights from three U.S. airports with the aim of eliminating the required 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving in Italy, Rome's main airport said Thursday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tribecamanhattannew york citymtanypdbuspolice impersonatorbus driverpolice officer
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US appeals court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania race
"COVID tested" flights to take off from JFK, Newark airports next month
Southern State Parkway crash leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
Princeton grads 'beat the system,' win more than $6M in lottery
Amazon to give frontline workers $300 bonus
NY Post delivery van stolen by shirtless suspect
Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed
Show More
COVID Live Updates: NYC reports 1,522 new cases, 3.3% 7-day average
Video shows bridge in use by coyotes, bears and mountain lions
Black Friday shoppers brave COVID concerns in search of deals
Prohibition-era whiskey found hidden in walls of NY home
Trump says he'll leave if Electoral College seats Biden
More TOP STORIES News