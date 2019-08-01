Police: Man wanted for showing self-made porn to kids on C train in Washington Heights, Manhattan

It happened around 4:50 p.m. aboard a northbound 'C' train approaching the West 163rd Street station in Washington Heights, Manhattan.
Police said two 13-year-old girls and a 12-year-old girl were sitting across from a man who allegedly showed them a self-made pornographic video on his cellphone.
One of the girls managed to snap a picture of the man.
🚨WANTED🚨 for CHILD ENDANGERMENT on board a northbound 'C' train approaching West 163 St #Manhattan @NYPD33Pct on 7/31/19 at 4:50 PM 💰Reward up to $2500 👓Seen him? Know who he is? ☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! 📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/zcB9PQQ0Oq— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 1, 2019
The girls exited the train at the station, and no injuries were reported.
The man police are searching for was described as Hispanic in his 20s or 30s with an average build, brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing a multi-colored baseball cap, white T-shirt, red and white shorts, grey sneakers with black socks and oversized headphones. He was also carrying a red and white backpack.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
