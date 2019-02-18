Police: Man slashed in Harlem before suspects stole jacket

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a man was slashed and robbed of his jacket in Harlem on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 128th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 4 p.m.

Authorities are searching for two suspects that ran away after stealing the victim's jacket and slashing him in the face.

The suspects got away in a grey Honda Odyssey on 127th Street.

Few other details were released.

