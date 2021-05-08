Police: Man steals several bottles of perfume, strikes Bronx store employee with metal pole

TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect in a wild robbery in the Bronx.The man is believed to have stolen several bottles of perfume along with a ring with a value of $40 from a store on East Tremont Avenue.When he was confronted outside the store, the suspect struck a 59-year-old employee with a large metal pole.The employee suffered a cut to the back of his head but refused additional medical attention.The suspect then fled eastbound on East Tremont Avenue and southbound on the Grand Concourse.The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion, approximately in his 30s, 5'6 to 5'9" tall, with a slim build and black hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a blazer-like black jacket over a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.----------