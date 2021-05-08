Police: Man steals several bottles of perfume, strikes Bronx store employee with metal pole

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Man steals several bottles of perfume, strikes store employee with metal pole

TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect in a wild robbery in the Bronx.

The man is believed to have stolen several bottles of perfume along with a ring with a value of $40 from a store on East Tremont Avenue.

When he was confronted outside the store, the suspect struck a 59-year-old employee with a large metal pole.



The employee suffered a cut to the back of his head but refused additional medical attention.

The suspect then fled eastbound on East Tremont Avenue and southbound on the Grand Concourse.

The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion, approximately in his 30s, 5'6 to 5'9" tall, with a slim build and black hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a blazer-like black jacket over a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

ALSO READ | Street vendors rally, claim they are being harassed by NYPD



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tremontnew york citybronxassaultattackrobbery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Portion of Times Square shut down after 2 people, including 3-year-old child shot
Obama family dog Bo dies
12-year-old boy who claimed being punched in head at school dies
Tawny Kitaen, model-actress who appeared in '80s music videos, dies
Where tourists can get vaccinated in NYC
Bomb kills at least 30 near girls' school in Afghan capital
Law enforcement help capture loose zebra in middle Tennessee
Show More
3-year-old child struck, killed by car on Long Island: Police
Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack
4-year-old boy secretly buys $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles
Daughter donates kidney to mother through Living Donor program
5 new exhibits open at Museum of Modern Art
More TOP STORIES News