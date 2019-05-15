Man with BB/pellet gun taken into custody at postal facility in Kearny, police say

KEARNY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a postal processing center in Kearny, New Jersey after a report of a man with a gun asleep in his car on Tuesday.

The incident happened around noon in the parking lot of the USPS New Jersey Priority Mail Processing Center on Harrison Avenue.

People taking to social media described a tense situation.

Patrol officers located the vehicle and confirmed that a man was asleep in the car with his hand on what appeared to be a handgun. The man was later identified as Xsayvire Smalls, 29, of Newark, a Postal Service employee.

Police say SWAT crisis negotiators tried to talk with Smalls, but he did not respond.

SWAT officers then removed him from the car without injury.

A gun was recovered from the car, police said, and confirmed to be a type of BB/pellet gun.

There was no threat to the public, police said.

The police activity was cleared shortly after 1:00 p.m.

