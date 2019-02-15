Police: McDonald's employee attacked with deep fryer basket

Eyewitness News
MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who they say attacked a McDonald's employee with a deep fryer basket and punched another employee in the face in the Bronx.

In January, officials say that the suspect entered the McDonald's on University Ave in Morris Heights. Employees then told the suspect that the restaurant was closed, and a dispute ensued. That is when the suspect struck one female employee with a deep fryer basket and punched another female employee in the face.

Police say the suspect then stole a set of keys and fled south on University Ave towards West 176th St.

The victim who was hit with the deep fryer basket was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to be okay. The other victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mcdonald'sattackassaultMorris HeightsBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Aurora shooting leaves multiple wounded, large police presence
Woman slashed or stabbed in head in Lower Manhattan
NYPD: Woman fatally stabs 70-year-old man inside bodega
55-year-old man dies after 12-story fall out apartment window
Husband accidentally runs over wife, killing her
Girl writes goodbye message to parents during school threat
Brooklyn Diocese lists 108 priests accused of sex abuse
Dog's mouth, paws bound with duct tape
Show More
Police: NJ burglar trying to escape mistakenly gets into cop car
9/11 Victim Compensation Fund to cut payments
Paralyzed man reunited with dog stolen outside CT home
President Trump declares national emergency over border wall
Police: 2 potential Jussie Smollett incident suspects arrested
More News