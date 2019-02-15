Police: McDonald's employee attacked with deep fryer basket

Police are searching for a man who they say attacked a McDonald's employee with a deep fryer basket and punched another employee in the face in the Bronx.In January, officials say that the suspect entered the McDonald's on University Ave in Morris Heights. Employees then told the suspect that the restaurant was closed, and a dispute ensued. That is when the suspect struck one female employee with a deep fryer basket and punched another female employee in the face.Police say the suspect then stole a set of keys and fled south on University Ave towards West 176th St.The victim who was hit with the deep fryer basket was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to be okay. The other victim refused medical attention.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------