Police: MTA worker gets into tussle with intoxicated passenger in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens -- Police arrested an intoxicated subway train passenger after they say he got into a tussle with an MTA worker in Queens
The conductor was helping passengers off the train at the Rockaway Boulevard stop.
The two tussled before the conductor was able to break free.
Police arrested the suspect. Charges are pending.
The conductor was not hurt.
