Police: New Jersey burglary suspect trying to escape gets into cop car instead of Lyft

ROCHELLE PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A burglary suspect's plan didn't go as intended when he ended up getting into the back of a police car instead of his Lyft while trying to escape.

Police were alerted to the burglary Thursday night just after 10 p.m. at a home on Catherine Street.

When the residents discovered the suspect on the second floor of their home, he tried to get away through the window and jumped from the roof.

The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Nicholas Maziot, called a Lyft in an attempt to escape the area, but he apparently mistook a responding police car as his getaway vehicle instead.

Maziot was taken into custody and later confessed to detectives.

He has been charged with burglary, attempted theft, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, trespassing and hindering apprehension.

