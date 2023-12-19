East Fishkill police officer killed after losing control of car, crashing into tree

EAST FISHKILL, Dutchess County (WABC) -- An East Fishkill police officer was killed in an accident, officials said.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday, an East Fishkill Police Department traveling on the Taconic State Parkway left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

The police officer who was driving the vehicle was taken to the hospital where he later died. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

