Police officer rescues woman from burning home in Nassau County

SEARINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A hero police officer saved a woman from a burning house on Long Island.The incident happened in Searington on Solar Lane Friday afternoon.Upon arrival, police say they observed heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home.Officer Robert Simon arrived on scene before firefighters, so he raced inside through the front door and saw a disoriented 57-year-old female standing in the middle of a living room that was fully engulfed in flames.Simon then ran to the victim and carried her outside to safety.The female victim suffered rapid heartbeat and refused medical attention at scene.There were no other injuries reported and no other occupants in the house.The investigation remains ongoing.----------