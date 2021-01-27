NYPD officer stable after shot in back in Bronx; 1 person in custody: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10049228" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An NYPD officer was shot in the back in the Bronx Tuesday night, according to police.

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- An NYPD officer is in stable condition after he was shot in the back in the Bronx Tuesday night, according to authorities.Officials say the shooting occurred at the intersection of White Plains Road and Lafayette Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx around 10:30 p.m.Police say the officer suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back.He was taken to Jacobi Hospital by fellow officers.Officials say the officer is alert, conscious and in stable condition. He was wearing a vest.The wounded cop was a plainclothes officer assigned to the gun violence suppression division.Police say the officer approached a suspect with a gun, who opened fire on him.One person is in custody at the scene. They are believed to be the gunman.It's not yet clear if there was more than one suspect or if police are searching for others.A gun was recovered on the street near a parked car.