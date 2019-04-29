Philadelphia officer suspended after incident over dog in Brooklyn

PHILADELPHIA -- A Philadelphia police officer has been suspended with the intent to dismiss following a violent out-of-state incident over a small dog.

Investigators say 30-year-old Angel Lopez, who works out of the 18th district, went up to Brooklyn in full uniform on Friday to try to get his girlfriend's Maltese back from her brother.

Lopez is accused of punching the victim in his head and holding him in a chokehold in order to take the dog.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says the whole situation left him baffled.

Lopez has been charged with robbery, assault and coercion through a public position.

He is due back in court in June.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newstheftdog
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News