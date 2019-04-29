Philadelphia officer suspended after incident over dog in Brooklyn

PHILADELPHIA -- A Philadelphia police officer has been suspended with the intent to dismiss following a violent out-of-state incident over a small dog.Investigators say 30-year-old Angel Lopez, who works out of the 18th district, went up to Brooklyn in full uniform on Friday to try to get his girlfriend's Maltese back from her brother.Lopez is accused of punching the victim in his head and holding him in a chokehold in order to take the dog.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says the whole situation left him baffled.Lopez has been charged with robbery, assault and coercion through a public position.He is due back in court in June.----------