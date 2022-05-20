2 NYPD officers hurt when suspects' car crashes into cruiser in Upper Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two police officers were injured when their cruiser was struck by suspects fleeing an alleged robbery in Upper Manhattan.

The officers' vehicle was struck by a black Mercedes at the intersection of Dyckman Street and Nagle Avenue in Inwood just after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The officers were being treated for leg and hand injuries at the hospital.

Police lost sight of the vehicle crossing the 207th Street Bridge into the Bronx.



The vehicle was occupied by two men, who are suspected of being involved in a robbery.

The search continues for the two men inside the vehicle.

More TOP STORIES News