Police officers taken to hospital after shots fired in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three Jersey City police officers ended up in the hospital as a precaution after an investigation led to shots being fired.

The officers were taken to Jersey City Medical Center following the incident on Rutgers Avenue. They suffered minor injuries, officials said.

One person believed to be a suspect was also taken to the hospital.

Authorities said no one was shot.

Police closed local streets for the investigation.

As police officers were responding to the scene, a police cruiser crashed at Communipaw Avenue and Grand Street. No injuries were reported.

The incident comes weeks after two attackers killed four people, including a police officer, in Jersey City.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will provide updates.

