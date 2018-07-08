Police: Passengers attack, rob Bronx livery cab driver

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) --
Police in the Bronx are looking for two men and a woman who they say attacked and robbed a livery cab driver.

The incident happened back on June 15th just after 5 a.m. near East 221st Street and White Plains Road.

Investigators say the three people were passengers in the cab.

When the cab pulled over, one of them placed the driver in a chokehold and stole his wallet and a dash camera.

