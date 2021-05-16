NJ state trooper injured in police pursuit of stolen car on turnpike: Officials

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A New Jersey state trooper was injured during a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle on the turnpike Sunday, according to officials.

New Jersey State Police say they became aware of a stolen BMW from a dealership in Newark around 12 p.m.

They say they spotted the vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike and a pursuit began.

One state trooper was injured and taken to Hackensack University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ALSO READ: 3 charged in subway slashing spree; NYPD search for additional suspect
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the suspects charged in the subway slashing spree in New York City.



According to preliminary info from police, the stolen vehicle did not ram the police trooper vehicle.

It is not yet clear how the officer got injured.

Police say there were four suspects in the stolen car. They are not in custody at this time.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseystate trooperspolice chasepolice officer injurednew jersey turnpikestolen carpolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News