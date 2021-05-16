NJ state trooper injured in police pursuit of stolen car on turnpike: Officials

New Jersey State Police say they became aware of a stolen BMW from a dealership in Newark around 12 p.m.
They say they spotted the vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike and a pursuit began.
One state trooper was injured and taken to Hackensack University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ALSO READ: 3 charged in subway slashing spree; NYPD search for additional suspect
According to preliminary info from police, the stolen vehicle did not ram the police trooper vehicle.
It is not yet clear how the officer got injured.
Police say there were four suspects in the stolen car. They are not in custody at this time.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip