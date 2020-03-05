Police release sketch after pregnant woman shot in Queens

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens released a sketch of the man they say shot a pregnant woman in a quiet residential neighborhood.
Officers were called to 181st Street in Springfield Gardens shortly after 8 p.m. on January 25.
Police say the 31-year-old victim was sitting in her car when the suspect came up to her vehicle.
After some time, she suddenly felt pain and noticed she had been shot in the hand.
Police also released surveillance video of the gunman's getaway car.
Fortunately, she survived the shooting.
