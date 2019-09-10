Police return wandering 3-year-old toddler to family in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police returned a toddler found wandering alone in Newark to his family Monday night.

Authorities say the 3-year-old boy was discovered walking alone in an empty lot wearing only a diaper.

A woman found him near Avon Avenue and South 19th Street, where she alerted nearby patrolling officers.

Once police found the child, they located and notified an adult relative of the boy who lived in a building near the lot.

The child was then brought to University Hospital, where he was evaluated and found to be unharmed.

The Division of Child Protection and Permanency allowed the boy to be temporarily placed in the care of relatives.

The boy was last seen with his mother before he went missing.

An investigation is underway by the Special Victim's Unit.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477), visit NewarkPD.org, or the Newark Police Division app.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countymissing childrenchild rescue
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen gets 14 years in prison in fatal Bronx school stabbing
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
67-year-old woman killed by her own dogs in NY home: Police
Toddler 'besties' running to hug each other in NYC go viral
Police: SUV runs red light, flees scene of deadly Queens crash
TN high school paints over bathroom mirrors
New York City to pay for sidewalk damage caused by city trees
Show More
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
NJ baseball team, police warn of fundraising scam for sick child
Wendy's breakfast menu to roll out nationwide in 2020
NYC doctor sentenced to 7 years in prison for overdose deaths
Feds target possible taxi loan fraud; Uber, Lyft drivers protest
More TOP STORIES News