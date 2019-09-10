Police return wandering 3-year-old toddler to family in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police returned a toddler found wandering alone in Newark to his family Monday night.
Authorities say the 3-year-old boy was discovered walking alone in an empty lot wearing only a diaper.
A woman found him near Avon Avenue and South 19th Street, where she alerted nearby patrolling officers.
Once police found the child, they located and notified an adult relative of the boy who lived in a building near the lot.
The child was then brought to University Hospital, where he was evaluated and found to be unharmed.
The Division of Child Protection and Permanency allowed the boy to be temporarily placed in the care of relatives.
The boy was last seen with his mother before he went missing.
An investigation is underway by the Special Victim's Unit.
Police urge anyone with information about this incident to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477), visit NewarkPD.org, or the Newark Police Division app.
