Police search for man who robbed woman holding knife to her neck

The search is underway for the man behind a robbery on a Manhattan bound C train platform.

BEDFORD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A search is underway for the man behind a late night attack at a subway station in Brooklyn.

Police report the man approached a 27-year-old woman from behind, putting a knife to her neck and demanded money.

The attack took place this past Sunday at the Manhattan bound C train platform at Ralph Avenue and Fulton Street.

The attacker was able to steal $300 before fleeing the station.

The victim was left with minor cuts to her hands.

The individual is described as a black man in his 30s, 6'0" tall, who was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves and red sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

