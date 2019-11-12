Police searching for driver who struck bicyclist stopped at red light in Queens

(Photo/Shutterstock)

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a bicyclist stopped at a red light in a bike lane in Queens was rear-ended by a hit-and-run driver Monday night.

The incident was reported at Greenpoint and Borden avenues in Sunnyside around 6 p.m.

Police say the driver of a grey 2006 Toyota Sienna did not stay at the scene.

Another person on a bicycle came upon the injured bicyclist and called for help.

The bicyclist suffered a back injury, but he is expected to be OK.

The same driver is also wanted for striking another Toyota two blocks away at Greenpoint and Bradley avenues, at around the same time, and also leaving that scene.

A 37-year-old female passenger in that car was treated for minor injuries.

