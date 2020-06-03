CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least five people were injured -- including two NYPD officers -- during a police shooting in Brooklyn.
The incident was reported Tuesday night after 9 p.m. at Rochester Avenue and Dean Street.
Police said all five people were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were not yet known.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
3 officers, 2 civilians injured in police shooting in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News