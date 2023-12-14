Barricaded suspect shot, killed by NYPD attempting to question him in unsolved shooting

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A barricaded suspect was fatally shot in a Lower East Side apartment by police attempting to question him in an unsolved Upper East Side shooting.

Officers tracked the man down to an apartment on Eldridge Street just before noon, where they attempted to establish a dialogue.

He instead barricaded himself in a bedroom with a firearm, officials said.

The officers sent in a drone, and the man attacked it with a broomstick.

Authorities say he then fired shots at officers, striking one of them in the ballistic shield he was protecting himself with.

Officers returned fire, and struck the man. He was later pronounced dead.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

