Police: Suspects break into cars in string of Queens credit card thefts

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a band of thieves behind a string of burglaries in Queens.Police say the thieves have been targeting parking lots in the College Point area for the past two months.In all five incidents, the suspects broke into vehicles parked on 15-06 132nd Street. Once inside the car, police say the suspects removed personal property, cash and credit cards.The credit cards were all used at local stores shortly after the vehicles were broken into. In the most recent case on October 14th, the victim's credit cards were used at Target. Approximately $2,300 worth of unauthorized purchases were made.----------