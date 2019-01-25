Elementary school teacher sexually assaulted girl, 10, on Long Island, police say

HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) --
An elementary school teacher is due in court in Nassau County Friday, accused of sexually abusing a young girl. And police say there may be more victims.

51-year-old John Joseph Finnegan, of Island Park, is accused of subjecting a 10-year-old girl to inappropriate behavior and sexual contact during an afterschool program.

The alleged incident happened January 3 at Jackson Annex Elementary School in Hempstead, where Finnegan teaches.

During the course of their investigation, authorities learned of 2 additional cases - 2 more alleged victims who they believe were targeted by Finnegan during afterschool programs.

Finnegan has been arrested and is charged with sexual abuse and 3 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes their child may have been victimized by Finnegan, or who may have additional information about these alleged crimes, to come forward.

Here are the numbers to call: Special Victims Squad at (516) 573-4022 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

