Uber driver charged with trying to forcibly touch passenger in Westchester

(Photo from Rye Brook Police)

Eyewitness News
RYE BROOK, Westchester County (WABC) --
An Uber driver has been charged with trying to forcibly touch a passenger in Westchester County.

27-year-old Iqbal Hussain was arrested by Rye Brook detectives at his apartment in the Bronx on Tuesday.

Police say Hussain was working as an Uber driver when he attempted to subject a female passenger in his vehicle to sexual contact.

The woman was injured while trying to defend herself.

Hussain was charged with assault and attempted forcible touching, and was released on $500 bail.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
uberforcible touchingRye BrookWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News