An Uber driver has been charged with trying to forcibly touch a passenger in Westchester County.27-year-old Iqbal Hussain was arrested by Rye Brook detectives at his apartment in the Bronx on Tuesday.Police say Hussain was working as an Uber driver when he attempted to subject a female passenger in his vehicle to sexual contact.The woman was injured while trying to defend herself.Hussain was charged with assault and attempted forcible touching, and was released on $500 bail.