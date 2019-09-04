Police: Woman held against her will at ex-boyfriend 's Connecticut home for 2 days

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A man, with the help of his friend, was accused of trapping his ex-girlfriend in his Connecticut home and repeatedly abusing her before she escaped two days later.Police said the victim traveled to Stamford from Florida to visit a former boyfriend, Simon Betser, on August 20. His friend, Ronald Kuzlik, picked her up and drove her to Betser's home on Longview Avenue.For the next two days, the victim was allegedly trapped inside the house against her will. Police said she was repeatedly assaulted, threatened, abd not allowed to even use the bathroom without being guarded by Kuzlik.On the evening of August 22, the victim was able to escape and flagged down a passing driver, who called the police.Officers responded to the Longview Avenue scene the next day while awaiting a search warrant. There, Betser exited the home with a self-described attacked dog and sat in his driveway, speaking to police in Russian. Police said he refused to cooperate with the investigation until a search warrant was produced.Betser and Kuzlik were arrested Tuesday without incident. Both face several charges, including cruelty to persons, unlawful restraint, and reckless endangerment. Bester faces additional assault and weapon charges.Betser was held on a $500,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, while Kuzlik was held on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on September 17.----------