Woman hit ex-boyfriend with car on Long Island, police say

FLORAL PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- A Franklin Square woman is in custody after police say she struck an ex-boyfriend with her car, leaving him with serious head injuries.

The incident took place early Sunday morning in Floral Park, Nassau County.

Detectives say 33-year-old Kristen Gerakaris had been involved in a dispute with the man.

After allegedly hitting her ex-boyfriend with her car, police say she fled the scene.

Authorities tracked her down Wednesday.

She is facing charges that include first degree assault.

