CLAREMONT, Bronx -- A woman is in custody after police say she stole four dogs from a Bronx driveway.
Video shows the woman with one of the dogs.
Authorities say the dogs' owner left them in the driveway on Prospect Avenue in the Claremont section last Saturday morning.
When she came back for them, they were all gone.
Police say the suspect loaded them all into a red SUV and took off.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police: Woman in custody after 4 dogs stolen from Bronx driveway
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News