Police in Brooklyn are searching for the suspect behind a brutal rape in Brownsville this weekend.The incident was reported early Saturday morning near Herzl Street and Dumont Avenue.Police say the suspect offered to help the 20-year-old victim and her friend, who were intoxicated, get home from a party. They say he first put the friend into a car and offered to walk the victim home.Instead, authorities say he dragged her into Betsy Head Park and raped her before stealing her purse and fleeing northbound on Herzl Street.The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.The suspect is described as Hispanic with long hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, blue and white jeans, black sneakers and he carried a black jacket with orange lining.Authorities believe they know his identity and are actively looking for him.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).----------