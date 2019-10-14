BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are still searching for a possible suspect after a mother was found dead inside her home in the Bronx.
An attacker repeatedly stabbed Luz Perez in Belmont on Saturday.
Authorities said Perez's children, only two and four years old, made the discovery that their mom was dead. Their two faces were visible through the security bars on the windows of the first-floor apartment. Their muffled voices screamed, "Call 911, my mommy is dead!"
Police say Lopez had been severely beaten in the head and body, when they responded to the 911 call on East 187th Street and Bathgate Avenue on Sunday. Their upstairs neighbor, who did not want to be identified, says Perez's son, who is only four years old, knew to get help for his mom and two-year-old sister.
"She didn't know what was going on. She said 'my mom is sleeping,' he knew that his mom was dead," said the neighbor.
At this point, the NYPD says it is awaiting the cause of death from the Medical Examiner, so until more information is known, neighbors are overwhelmed with compassion for the young brother and sister who lost their mom.
"They were watching the news, and it touched their hearts, they want to volunteer themselves here to bring a balloon or something to represent that we are with the children, with the family, and if they hear us, we are praying for them," says Belmont resident Lisa Sanchez.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police: Young children find mother dead in apartment; search for possible suspect
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More