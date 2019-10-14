Two young children find mother murdered inside Bronx apartment

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two young children in the Bronx made a horrifying discovery -- their mother was murdered inside their apartment.Investigators believe an attacker repeatedly stabbed Luz Perez, 40, early Sunday morning in the bedroom of her home on East 187th Street in the Belmont section.Authorities said Perez's children were only 2 and 4 years old, and they were left to fend for themselves.Eyewitness News is told the children banged on their first floor front window, desperate for help, until they got the attention of a stranger outside walking by."I feel bad because they took a human being's life, especially a woman," one neighbor said. "Instead of protecting her, someone took her life."As police removed evidence from the apartment on Sunday night, neighbors were left without answers.----------