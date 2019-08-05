Political leaders demanding senators return to Capitol Hill for emergency session to pass gun safety legislation

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday, political leaders are demanding senators return to Capitol Hill for an emergency session to pass gun safety legislation following mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Twenty people were killed and dozens more injured when a gunman opened fire near the El Paso shopping center during the busy back-to-school shopping season, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Hours later, the violence spread to Dayton, Ohio. That is where a lone gunman targeted a popular entertainment district, killing nine people and injuring 27 others. Among the dead was the gunman's older sister.



The NYPD said they will have 'additional deployments out of an abundance of caution,' and said to not be alarmed to see extra police presence.

While the shootings may seem far apart geographically, they have deeply affected many in the New York Area, especially the city's Mexican-American community.

Even though President Trump said on Sunday that 'hate has no place in our country,' some are blaming him for creating what they called 'toxic environment' that allows hate to flourish.

