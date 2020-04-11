Coronavirus

1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week, sources tell ABC News

WASHINGTON -- The United States Treasury has issued the first COVID-19 stimulus check payments via direct deposit to some Americans, ABC News has learned.

Americans who received their 2018 and/or 2019 tax returns via direct deposit will get the stimulus money no later than Wednesday.

"During the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it took the government several months before the first stimulus payments were issued to the American people. This Administration has done it in just two weeks. This in and of itself is a major achievement," a senior Treasury official said in a statement.

Those who hadn't filed their taxes should go to IRS.gov and enter their information to get their payments faster by direct deposit.

The Treasury has not commented on when Americans will receive paper checks, but a memo obtained by the Associated Press revealed that people without direct deposit information may not get checks until mid-August or later.
