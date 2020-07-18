Black Lives Matter vandalism: 2 women arrested after BLM mural outside Trump Tower vandalized again

The mural was vandalized twice in one day -- for a total of four times in one week.
In the first incident, black paint was splattered all over the mural just after 3 p.m. Saturday.
Bevelyn Beatty, 29, and 39-year-old Edmee Chavan, both of Staten Island, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief. They were both given desk appearance tickets and were released.
The officer was injured after slipping on the paint that was poured on the mural. He injured his arm and his head and was taken to Bellevue Hospital.
A city spiraling out of control and elected officials who couldn’t care less. New Yorkers in every neighborhood and the brave cops who protect them deserve better. Thankful our fellow officer will recover. pic.twitter.com/wUPpQJx1lk— Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) July 19, 2020
In the second incident at Trump Tower Saturday, authorities say a 42-year-old man threw paint on the mural later in the day just before 6 p.m.
Additionally this weekend, two women were spotted throwing black paint onto the the Black Lives Matter mural late Saturday night in Harlem and in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.
Police are looking into whether or not the women arrested at Trump Tower are also responsible for the Harlem and Brooklyn incidents.
This weekend was not the first time the mural at Trump Tower was vandalized. It was also vandalized on Friday afternoon.
BREAKING: #BlackLivesMatter #BLM mural in front of #TrumpTower vandalized for a 2nd time this week. pic.twitter.com/TfhY5CmJmE— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) July 17, 2020
Police arrested Juliet Germanotta, 39, Luis Martinez, 44, and D'Anna Morgan, 25, and charged them with criminal mischief in connection to Friday's incident. They were released with a desk appearance ticket.
A few hours later, the mural was repaired by DOT crews.
3 hours after #BlackLivesMatter #BLM mural at #TrumpTower was vandalized, the mural is being repainted by DOT crews. pic.twitter.com/pYYFJGB60d— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) July 17, 2020
The first incident happened on Monday. Police are still looking for one person in that case who walked up to mural and dumped red paint over the letter V in "Lives," which splattered across the mural as cars drove over it.
Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the vandal in action:
It is unclear whether he had a political motivation or if he was just looking for attention. But cops say it's still an act of criminal mischief which is a misdemeanor.
The NYPD is now reviewing surveillance videos, and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
