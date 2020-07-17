Politics

Vandals strike 'Black Lives Matter' mural outside Trump Tower again

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The "Black Lives Matter" mural painted in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue has been vandalized for a second time this week, authorities said.

The latest incident happened Friday afternoon.



Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim says he's hearing a small group of protesters may have been there at the time.

Video shows 2 women taken into custody in handcuffs shortly after it happened.

Police aren't saying yet if they are facing charges or if they were the individuals who actually vandalized the mural.

The first incident happened back on Monday. Police were still looking for one person in that case who walked up to mural and dumped red paint over the letter V in "Lives," which splattered across the mural as cars drove over it.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the vandal in action:
"I saw somebody out of the corner of my eye putting down a bag...and I was thinking 'oh he's gonna get in my shot,'" Nikki Ross, who recorded the video, told Eyewitness News. "And when I got to about the clock, he took out the paint and splattered it across the mural."

Ross said the last few months have awakened her to her own privilege and it's her responsibility as a white woman to call out injustice.

"To be vocal, to tell your friends what the movement is about and explain to your friends how Black Lives Matter," Ross said. "I'm glad that he left the paint can there and wasn't wearing gloves."

Mayor Bill de Blasio said later Monday evening that the mural had already been fixed.

"The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and it can't be undone," he said on Twitter.
The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black hat and black T-shirt who fled westbound on West 56th Street.

It is unclear whether he had a political motivation or if he was just looking for attention. But cops say it's still an act of criminal mischief which is a misdemeanor.

The NYPD is now reviewing surveillance video, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Related: 'Black Lives Matter' painted in front of Trump Tower on 5th Avenue
