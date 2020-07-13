Politics

'Black Lives Matter' mural vandal caught on camera outside Trump Tower in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The "Black Lives Matter" mural painted in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue last week was vandalized Monday morning.

Police are looking for one person who walked up to mural and dumped red paint over the letter V in "Lives," which splattered across the mural as cars drove over it.

Video shows the moment someone vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural with red paint.



Mayor Bill de Blasio said later Monday evening that the mural had already been fixed.

"The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and it can't be undone," he said on Twitter.

Authorities closed a lane on Fifth Avenue to clean up the graffiti.

Raw video from the scene outside Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in NYC



The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black hat and black T-shirt who fled westbound on West 56th Street.

RELATED | 'Strike for Black Lives' to highlight racism, demand change on July 20

Last Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio grabbed a roller and helped paint the racial justice rallying cry alongside his wife Chirlane McCray and the Rev. Al Sharpton.

"When we say 'Black Lives Matter,' there is no more American statement, there is no more patriotic statement because there is no America without Black America," de Blasio said. "We are acknowledging the truth of ourselves as Americans by saying 'Black Lives Matter.' We are righting a wrong."

Related: 'Black Lives Matter' painted in front of Trump Tower on 5th Avenue
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio grabbed a roller Thursday to help paint "Black Lives Matter" in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.


President Donald Trump has referred to the Black Lives Matter murals as a symbol of hate, tweeting the sign would denigrate Fifth Avenue.



Unlike some of the other murals around the city, this street remains open to traffic.

The NYPD is now reviewing surveillance video, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

