Presidential debate schedule in Biden-Trump 2020 election released

First debate for Joe Biden, President Trump in Cleveland; Mike Pence, Kamala Harris go head-to-head in Salt Lake City
WASHINGTON -- With the conventions over and November quickly approaching, the 2020 presidential and vice-presidential candidates will soon face off on the debate stage.

Incumbent President Donald Trump will confront Democratic nominee Vice President Joe Biden for the first debate on Tuesday, Sept. 29, in Cleveland, Ohio. Vice President Mike Pence and Biden's running mate Kamala Harris are scheduled to go head-to-head on Wednesday, Oct. 7, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Watch President Donald Trump's full speech at the White House for the RNC.



All four debates will be 90 minutes in length, will run from 9:00 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT/ 6 p.m. PT until - 10:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. CT.

Due to health and safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ticketing will be extremely limited for all four events. Seating will also promote social distancing.

  • Sept. 29: First presidential debate will be held at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will moderate.

  • Oct. 7: Vice presidential debate will be held at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Susan Page, Washington Bureau chief of USA Today, will moderate.

  • Oct. 15: Second presidential debate will be held at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida. Steve Scully, senior executive producer and political editor of C-SPAN Networks, will moderate.

  • Oct. 22: Third presidential debate will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Kristen Welker, co-anchor of Weekend TODAY and NBC News' White House correspondent, will moderate.


    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.



    The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates recently rejected a request from the Trump campaign either to add a fourth debate or move up the three already scheduled. Trump's campaign said 16 states will have started voting by the time of the first debate on Sept. 29.

    The University of Notre Dame also announced in July it would withdraw from hosting the first presidential debate in September due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The venue was rescheduled to Case Western Reserve University.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.
