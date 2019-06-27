Politics

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's alleged stalker arrested for going to her Queens office 3 times

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens -- A man allegedly obsessed with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was arrested again after he went to her Queens office three times this month, authorities said.

Ocasio-Cortez has an order of protection against 31-year-old Douala Hashi, of Queens.

Hashi's latest arrest was Wednesday, when he was busted for showing up at her office in the Jackson Heights neighborhood the day before.

Police say Hashi rang the bell and said, "I want a meeting with the congresswoman." He was told he was not allowed to be there, and he fled.

The next day, he was arrested for stalking and violating an order of protection.

Hashi first showed up at the congresswoman's office on June 2, police sources said.

The, on June 15, he allegedly became "violent" inside the building, damaged a camera, and was charged with criminal mischief and menacing, according to the sources.

In that incident, he was carrying a broken bottle when he arrived. He allegedly held it to a security officer's neck and said, "Don't mess with me." He then sprayed the security officer with a fire extinguisher and barricaded himself into a utility closet before he was handcuffed, the sources said.

He never got to Ocasio-Cortez's office.

The congresswoman was not injured in any of the incidents.

Hashi has no known criminal history, the NYPD said.

His lawyer, Susan Crile, of the Legal Aid Society, declined comment.
