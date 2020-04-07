Coronavirus

Joe Biden discusses Trump phone call, surprising consequences of COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA -- President Donald Trump said he had a "really wonderful, warm conversation" with Joe Biden on Monday about the coronavirus outbreak.

"He gave me his point of view, and I fully understood that, and we just had a very friendly conversation," Trump said at his daily press briefing.

Biden, who is quarantining in Delaware, spoke with Action News on Tuesday about that phone call and the coronavirus plaquing the nation.

"He asked my views. I gave him four things that I thought were of urgent need that he should be doing, that they should be doing, the national government. And we both agreed we wouldn't go into detail but we did acknowledge that we talked to one another and that if I had more suggestions, or if he wanted to call me he could," Biden told 6abc's Jim Gardner during a one-on-one-interview.

"The president has said, and we've heard these words a number of times, he has said we inherited an obsolete broken system that was not meant for anything like this. What's your reaction to those words?" Gardner asked Biden.

Biden says warnings were made.

"We when we left office, we warned them that a pandemic was something as a greatest concern. We had set up within the president's office, a pandemic office. All the way back in January the 17th I wrote an article saying it's coming. We should be doing something about it. But here's the point. The president didn't cause this virus, but he reacted incredibly too slowly to it and didn't acknowledge it's a federal responsibility," said Biden.

The former vice president said despite the pandemic, his numbers are up.

"Based on the polling data, it's helped me. The more he speaks, the more my numbers go up. I'm not being facetious," said Biden.

According to Biden, this public health crisis will have surprising consequences, including a catalyst for a better world.

"Look at all these people who are going out there now risking their lives to save other people. They're not asking whether they're Muslim or a Jew or a Catholic or a Protestant. They're not asking. They're just doing what has to be done. The country is rallying across the board to deal with this crisis," said Biden.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiadonald trumpcoronavirusjoe bidenpolitics
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Anti-Asian bias crimes increasing amid COVID-19 pandemic
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine dies from coronavirus
Man recovering from COVID-19 after spending 17 days on ventilator
'We are not there yet,' NYC mayor says, but also sees hope
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Investigates coronavirus and race; Zip code check
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine dies from coronavirus
More than 5,400 deaths in NY, but hospitalizations down
Man recovering from COVID-19 after spending 17 days on ventilator
Anti-Asian bias crimes increasing amid COVID-19 pandemic
Schumer proposes $25,000 'heroes' pay proposed for frontline workers
Mayor of Paterson tests positive for coronavirus
Show More
Widow of Philadelphia officer issues heartbreaking COVID-19 warning
183 fatalities overnight on LI as death toll continues to rise
How long is too long to wait for coronavirus test results?
Coronavirus in the US: Death toll passes 12,000 nationwide
NYC COVID-19 deaths exceed 3,200, topping toll for 9/11 attacks
More TOP STORIES News